Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) Short Interest Down 16.5% in June

Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the May 31st total of 198,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ardagh Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Ardagh Group during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ardagh Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Ardagh Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ardagh Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ardagh Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ARD traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.85. 1,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,399. Ardagh Group has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.70 million, a P/E ratio of -130.79 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.51.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 105.11% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

