Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Sells 428,964 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,138,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 428,964 shares during the period. Sunstone Hotel Investors makes up approximately 1.3% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $14,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,237,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,542,000 after purchasing an additional 925,870 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,288,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,320 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,694,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,415,000 after acquiring an additional 188,213 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,662,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,491,000 after acquiring an additional 175,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,515,000 after acquiring an additional 296,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

In other news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

SHO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.77. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.16 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 233.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

