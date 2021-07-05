Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 842,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,533,000. VEREIT accounts for approximately 2.9% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VER. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 11.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 94.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.09.

Shares of VEREIT stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.47. 1,367,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,196. VEREIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $49.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. VEREIT’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.49%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

