Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 247,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,702,000. Alexandria Real Estate Equities makes up approximately 3.7% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 96,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,786,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 66,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

In related news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,883,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $334,226.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,004,944.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ARE stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $183.99. 616,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.87. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $193.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

