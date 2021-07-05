Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Acquired by Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,359,467 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,224 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises about 5.8% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $184,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.5% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 226,243 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $17,674,000 after buying an additional 15,792 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 64.4% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,159 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 667.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 392,872 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,691,000 after purchasing an additional 341,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 353,234 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,595,000 after purchasing an additional 29,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $199,789.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,897 shares of company stock worth $704,217 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.61. 2,083,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,476,979. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.52. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

