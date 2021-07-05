Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 107,617 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 107,617 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.14% of Lockheed Martin worth $147,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,448,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $13,241,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $381.49 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $402.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $384.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $106.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.57.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

