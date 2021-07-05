Analysts Set Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) PT at $58.00

Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

MNRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Monro alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Monro by 405.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 15,315 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Monro by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Monro by 1.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Monro in the first quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Monro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000.

Monro stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.56. 5,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 63.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.92. Monro has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $72.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.17.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.34 million. Monro had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Monro’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monro will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.