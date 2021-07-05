Analysts Set Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) PT at $58.00

Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.
MNRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Monro by 405.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 15,315 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Monro by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Monro by 1.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Monro in the first quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Monro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000.
Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.34 million. Monro had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Monro’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monro will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.
Monro Company Profile
Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.
