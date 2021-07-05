Brokerages Expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $333.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will report sales of $333.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $350.60 million and the lowest is $324.20 million. Welbilt posted sales of $206.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Welbilt.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.77 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBT. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

WBT stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.18. The company had a trading volume of 88,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,209. Welbilt has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.73 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 1st quarter valued at $988,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at about $911,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welbilt by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,525,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,732,000 after buying an additional 700,640 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 4th quarter valued at about $891,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 12,899 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welbilt (WBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.