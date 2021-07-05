Analysts Set Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) PT at $165.07

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.07.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DLR shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

DLR traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $150.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,187,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,927. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.11.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $30,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 483,159 shares in the company, valued at $73,362,862.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 9,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total value of $1,455,420.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 561,590 shares of company stock worth $86,767,205. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,754,800,000 after purchasing an additional 150,432 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,343,744,000 after purchasing an additional 700,660 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,073 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,167,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,863,000 after purchasing an additional 36,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,812,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,035,000 after purchasing an additional 17,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

