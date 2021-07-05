Cryptaur (CPT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $10,774.00

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. One Cryptaur coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptaur has a total market cap of $3.13 million and $10,774.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00054275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003291 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.56 or 0.00814397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,712.51 or 0.08045915 BTC.

Cryptaur Coin Profile

CPT is a coin. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 coins and its circulating supply is 13,485,673,471 coins. Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Cryptaur Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

