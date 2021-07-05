Myriad Market Capitalization Tops $5.90 Million (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last week, Myriad has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $5.90 million and approximately $5,990.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myriad coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,787,896,500 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XMYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.