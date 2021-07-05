iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Acquired by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 3,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.12. 248,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,373,800. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.62. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.70 and a one year high of $116.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.348 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.