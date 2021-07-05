Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Thoma Bravo Advantage at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBA. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the first quarter worth about $119,000.

Shares of TBA traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,331. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28. Thoma Bravo Advantage has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $13.19.

Thoma Bravo Advantage does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

