Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,710,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,218,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,588,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000.

Shares of LMACU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.57. 50,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,159. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

