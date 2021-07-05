Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Acquired by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,520. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.09.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.