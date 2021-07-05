Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 84,445 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,445 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 3.93% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $29,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,494.2% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 137.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $320,000.

NYSEARCA GIGB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.86. 1,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,498. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.63 and a 1 year high of $56.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.09.

