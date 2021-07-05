Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 45.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,161,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,788,695 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 0.6% of Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $35,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 290,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,178,000 after purchasing an additional 109,067 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 290,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 2,734,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,456,000 after purchasing an additional 138,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IAU traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.04. 10,053,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,534,819. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.57.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

