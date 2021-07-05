Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 33,134 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,134 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of Stephens Inc. AR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $98,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $275.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,187. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $194.76 and a 12-month high of $275.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $258.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

