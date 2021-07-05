ICONIQ Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. ICONIQ Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $25,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of VGK traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.85. 3,548,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,025,223. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $49.17 and a 52 week high of $70.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.18.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.