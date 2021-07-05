ICONIQ Capital LLC Purchases New Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $365.74. 10,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,159. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $340.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.11. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.84 and a 1 year high of $365.98.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.77 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

