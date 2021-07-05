Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Buys 279 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,190,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,091,000 after purchasing an additional 741,318 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 399.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,547,000 after purchasing an additional 518,579 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 398.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,267,000 after purchasing an additional 321,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 270.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 413,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,367,000 after purchasing an additional 301,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $174.00. 661,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,436. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $125.89 and a 1-year high of $175.86.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $65,469.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at $315,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,782 shares of company stock valued at $3,392,091 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

