Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,291,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned about 2.03% of Patria Investments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAX. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Patria Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Patria Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,248,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Patria Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,734,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in Patria Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Shares of NYSE PAX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.17. 10,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,833. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.09. Patria Investments Limited has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $23.28.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 80.77%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Patria Investments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.