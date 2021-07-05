Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Shares Purchased by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 893,775 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,074 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy Partners accounts for 1.3% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $37,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1,120.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,032,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,722 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $40,278,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,565,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,173,000 after acquiring an additional 387,291 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,463,956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $227,027,000 after acquiring an additional 331,609 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,034,882 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,999,000 after acquiring an additional 175,630 shares during the period. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN CQP traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,755. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $45.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 186.39%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 108.64%.

CQP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

