Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,248 CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.67.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $573,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at $7,445,133.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,234. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $176.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,462. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a one year low of $105.87 and a one year high of $184.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.