Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Short Interest Down 16.1% in June

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 817,900 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the May 31st total of 974,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 603,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE ORAN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.41. The company had a trading volume of 902,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,760. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.28. Orange has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $13.09.

Get Orange alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This is a boost from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 8.47%. Orange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orange has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Orange during the 4th quarter worth about $428,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Orange by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Orange by 2,296.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Orange by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Orange by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 591,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 90,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.