Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Short Interest Down 15.9% in June

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the May 31st total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $71,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 13.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 30,606 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,226,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 328,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. 15.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $21.85. The stock had a trading volume of 26,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,979. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.58. Pilgrim’s Pride has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $26.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pilgrim's Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

