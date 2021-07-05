Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Short Interest Update

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,420,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the May 31st total of 15,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 69,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $2,941,600.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 666,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $28,471,342.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 679,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,039,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,021,883 shares of company stock worth $43,868,911 over the last quarter. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.24. 36,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,569,444. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.58. Royalty Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $34.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion and a PE ratio of 26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 44.35%. The business had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.61 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

