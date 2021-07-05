Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 761,400 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the May 31st total of 903,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Landec news, CEO Albert D. Bolles bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $95,490.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,152 shares in the company, valued at $479,062.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 72,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $726,600.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 112,560 shares of company stock worth $1,155,710 over the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Landec alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNDC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Landec by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after buying an additional 615,069 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in Landec by 50.0% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,679,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,798,000 after buying an additional 559,733 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Landec by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 462,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 332,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landec by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,091,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after acquiring an additional 151,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Landec by 563.3% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 127,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 108,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barrington Research raised shares of Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LNDC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.22. 72,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,538. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $329.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29, a PEG ratio of 224.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.76. Landec has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $12.88.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $137.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.75 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Landec will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.