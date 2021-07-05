Bao Finance (BAO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $619,637.00

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Bao Finance has a market cap of $16.86 million and $619,637.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bao Finance has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar. One Bao Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00044631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00134081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00167707 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000135 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,772.43 or 1.00539512 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (?) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (??) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

