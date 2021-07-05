Elitium (EUM) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $755,110.00

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Elitium has a market capitalization of $87.76 million and approximately $755,110.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elitium has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elitium coin can currently be purchased for about $3.15 or 0.00009363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00054051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017893 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.82 or 0.00809190 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,698.07 or 0.08032088 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

EUM is a coin. Its launch date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,901,377 coins. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

