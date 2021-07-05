Kleros Market Capitalization Reaches $70.85 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 5th. Over the last week, Kleros has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. Kleros has a total market cap of $70.85 million and $2.13 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007639 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00010377 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.07 or 0.00431872 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 611,780,020 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.