HodlTree (HTRE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $186.00

HodlTree (CURRENCY:HTRE) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 5th. One HodlTree coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001002 BTC on popular exchanges. HodlTree has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $186.00 worth of HodlTree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HodlTree has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00044631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00134081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00167707 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000135 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,772.43 or 1.00539512 BTC.

About HodlTree

HodlTree’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,592,193 coins. HodlTree’s official website is hodltree.io . HodlTree’s official Twitter account is @hodltree and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HodlTree

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HodlTree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HodlTree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HodlTree using one of the exchanges listed above.

