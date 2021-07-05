The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Receives C$87.55 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$87.55.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.50 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of TSE TD traded up C$0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$87.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,526,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,795,470. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$57.44 and a 12 month high of C$89.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$158.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$86.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 40.67%.

In other news, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 9,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$86.63 per share, with a total value of C$800,461.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,966,527.81. Also, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 138,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.48, for a total transaction of C$12,104,782.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 569,584 shares in the company, valued at C$49,827,208.32. Over the last three months, insiders sold 203,684 shares of company stock worth $17,838,857.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.