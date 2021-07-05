Analysts Expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). AudioEye reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 86.08% and a negative net margin of 37.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEYE. Zacks Investment Research lowered AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright began coverage on AudioEye in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on AudioEye from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of AEYE stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,374. The company has a market capitalization of $180.13 million, a PE ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 2.15. AudioEye has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $44.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

In related news, insider Carr Bettis sold 20,000 shares of AudioEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,314 shares in the company, valued at $6,561,828.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,011,400 over the last 90 days. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEYE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AudioEye by 255.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 98,256 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AudioEye by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 848,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,924,000 after purchasing an additional 30,058 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in AudioEye during the first quarter valued at $137,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in AudioEye during the first quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AudioEye during the first quarter valued at $402,000. Institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

