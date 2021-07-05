Analysts Expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $219.14 Million

Equities analysts expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to post $219.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $219.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $218.50 million. PJT Partners reported sales of $232.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PJT Partners.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.89 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.84%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PJT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PJT Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

NYSE PJT traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.85. 3,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.96. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $81.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 4.06%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in PJT Partners by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in PJT Partners by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 17,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 10,430 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in PJT Partners by 202.6% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $909,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 12,645 shares during the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PJT Partners (PJT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.