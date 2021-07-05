Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 63,275 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 27.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 167,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 63,275 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $8,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,736. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,437,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,963,059. The company has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $58.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.33.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

