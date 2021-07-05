Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Myers Industries makes up about 2.2% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 2.13% of Myers Industries worth $15,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MYE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,582,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,001,000 after purchasing an additional 187,140 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 537,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,165,000 after purchasing an additional 47,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE MYE opened at $20.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $755.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.68. Myers Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $23.98.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.60 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 63.53%.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

