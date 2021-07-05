Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Shares Sold by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,464,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 164,154 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Infrastructure makes up about 2.7% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $46,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 195.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MIC opened at $38.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.52. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.16.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 97.74% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $264.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

