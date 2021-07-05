Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Sells 26,248 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,087,167 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 26,248 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 1.9% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $58,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Comcast by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $58.42. 10,668,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,582,572. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $39.03 and a 52 week high of $59.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

A number of analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

