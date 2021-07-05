Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Grows Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises 5.3% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,207,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,274 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,334,000 after purchasing an additional 975,176 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,104,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,096,000 after purchasing an additional 922,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 40,563.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 665,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,167,000 after purchasing an additional 664,026 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.66. 5,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,421. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.39. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $52.62 and a 52-week high of $55.86.

