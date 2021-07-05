Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,027 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 9,515 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up 1.1% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of EOG Resources worth $36,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 16.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 25.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 985 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EOG traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $85.77. 2,884,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,409,722. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.89. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $87.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 113.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Johnson Rice downgraded EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. US Capital Advisors downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.35.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

