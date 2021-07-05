Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 107.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 922,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 477,417 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $25,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 158,259 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 11,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.94. 1,509,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,186. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.85%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HTA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.63.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

