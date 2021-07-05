Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Purchased by Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 55.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,341 shares during the quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Infosys by 55.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 270,402 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Infosys by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778,782 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,835,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,061,000 after buying an additional 229,876 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 275.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.97.

NYSE:INFY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,908,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,682,433. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.36. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $89.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 19.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

