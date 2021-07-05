Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Sold by Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 99,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 197.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FATE. HC Wainwright raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush downgraded Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.80. 837,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,238. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.37 and a 52-week high of $121.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.00.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%. Analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $2,233,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,550.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $272,807.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,597,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,275 shares of company stock valued at $5,063,008 over the last 90 days. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

