Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 465,076 NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 465,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,887,000. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of NortonLifeLock at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at $2,949,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 38.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,292,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,694,000 after buying an additional 634,487 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 15.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 391,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after buying an additional 53,189 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 211.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,736,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,918,000 after buying an additional 1,179,455 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 46.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 127,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 40,247 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NLOK stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $27.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,607,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,595,864. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.