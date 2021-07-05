Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,402,192 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,402,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,237,000. Palantir Technologies accounts for 11.8% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 15.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PLTR traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $24.44. 29,529,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,174,352. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.17. The company has a market cap of $45.87 billion and a PE ratio of 128.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,725,244 shares in the company, valued at $73,581,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $16,604,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,070,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,843,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,610,605 shares of company stock worth $196,766,735 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

