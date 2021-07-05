Short Interest in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Increases By 20.0%

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 133,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLXS. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,637,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 4,265.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 135.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 52.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLXS traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,753. The company has a market cap of $285.13 million, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.37. Flexsteel Industries has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $51.13.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $118.41 million for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables, buffets and storage, and ottomans; and bedroom furniture, including benches, beds, dressers and armoires, and nightstands.

