Coatue Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Coatue Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 99.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 207,959 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in The Boeing by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded down $3.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $236.68. 15,722,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,510,559. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.72. The company has a market capitalization of $138.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.17.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

