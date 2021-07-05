Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Takes Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,910,000. Teladoc Health comprises about 0.7% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,610,161,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,424,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591,848 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,008 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,318 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,783,000. 77.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.77.

TDOC stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.26. 1,423,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,378,165. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 0.27. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.74 and a 1 year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The company had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $579,597.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,609,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $87,633.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,368 shares of company stock worth $14,555,335. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.