Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 0.5% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% during the first quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 170.8% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 38.2% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 52,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,263,000 after buying an additional 18,927 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.81.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,399 shares of company stock worth $1,267,962. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $1.67 on Monday, hitting $201.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $201.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.51.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

